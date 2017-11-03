Young Blackpool actress Molly Wright set for return to drama

Young Blackpool actress Molly Wright will be back on TV in the new series of The A Word.

Molly returns to the Lake District-set show, written by BAFTA Award-winner Peter Bowker, appearing alongside Christopher Eccleston and Lee Ingleby.

She plays Rebecca, the older sister of seven-year-old Joe who in series one was diagnosed with autism.

Two years on from the first series, Rebecca, 19, has just come home from a gap year trip to Africa and is applying for university places.

A spokesman said: “While travelling, Rebecca found a freedom she’d never had before – but she also loves her family, especially Joe.

“She knows Joe best, knows she will always be there for him. And the fact there might be times when she is the only one there for him has an emotional impact on her, and on friends and boyfriends she invites into her life.

“When he looks at her parents and fears they are struggling, Rebecca decides she has a choice: Put herself or her family first?

But is she really the only one who can hold her family together? Or is she using her sense of sibling responsibility to hide from the big life that is waiting for her?

The A Word, BBC One,

Tuesday, 9pm.