Bacon butty prices set to soar

The cost of a bacon sandwich is set to rise considerably due to spiraling costs of pork and butter.

The price of pork has hit a four-year high, while the cost of butter has almost doubled in the space of 12 months.

Agribusiness specialist Rabobank has said that demand is outstripping supply in foreign markets which is having a knock-on effect in the UK, while dairies are focusing on more profitable cheese, accounting for the hike in the value of butter.

According to The Grocer magazine: “Prices have kept rising due to low supplies in the EU and high demand."