FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Four star rated businesses in Wyre

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the businesses rated four stars in the food hygiene ratings by Wyre Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.

88 Noodle Bar, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 8 Darbishire Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Qa, 4

A Little Something, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 1B, Thornton Centre, Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, Fy5 5Dx, 4

A Welsh Seafoods Ltd, Manufacturers/Packers, Unit 2, Harbour Trading Estate, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Pa, 4

Alleyway Tearooms, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 9A Church Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Ap, 4

Ashley Conservative Club, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 68 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 5Hq, 4

Badgers Snacks 1\& 2, Mobile Caterer, , , 4

Bakers Dozen, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 53 Market Place, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Za, 4

Barkers, Retailers - Other, 46 Green Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Lq, 4

Barton Bangla Brasserie, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 913 Garstang Road, Myerscough, Lancashire, Pr3 5Ab, 4

Bowerswood Retirement Home Ltd, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Bowers Lane, Nateby, Lancashire, Pr3 0Jd, 4

Brookfield School, School/College/University, Brookfield School, Fouldrey Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7He, 4

Bull Hotel, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Dh, 4

Cafe Marina, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 65 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ar, 4

Cake Creations, Retailers - Other, 161 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Rs, 4

Carla’s Sandwich Bar, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 163 Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Pj, 4

Charming Little Cupcakes, Other Catering Premises, , , 4

Cheers Food And Wine, Retailers - Other, 310 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Ld, 4

Chequers Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 50B North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ar, 4

Claylands, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Weavers Lane, Cabus, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Aj, 4

Cleveleys Convenience Store, Retailers - Other, 55 Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Hg, 4

Coop Late Shop, Retailers - Other, 303 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Lf, 4

Cottage Loaf Bakery, Manufacturers/Packers, 4-6 Wyre View, Knott End-On-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ae, 4

Crossbar And Grill, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Poolfoot Farm, Butts Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Fy7 6Tx, 4

D J Douglas, Retailers - Other, 17 Gullivers Court, Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Ff, 4

Daves Fresh Fish, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Dickens Inn, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 6 Princess Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bp, 4

Direct Poultry, Retailers - Other, Bankfield, Preston Road, Inskip, Preston, Pr4 0Tt, 4

Discovery Vine, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, St Marys And St Michael Rc School, Castle Lane, Barnacre With Bonds, Lancashire, Pr3 1Rb, 4

Dragon Inn, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Peking And Cantonese Take Away, 25 Beechwood Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 5Ej, 4

Dukes Pizza, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 8 Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ap, 4

Eagle And Child, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Eagle And Child, High Street, Garstang, Preston, Pr3 1Ea, 4

Espanol, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 4 Queens Square, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Bn, 4

Fairhaven Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 43 - 44 Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Jl, 4

Farmer Parrs Animal World, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Rossall Lane, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Jp, 4

Farmers Arms, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 18 Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Pa, 4

Fayez Tandoori & Balti House, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 82A Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ag, 4

Fleetwood Bowling Club Ltd, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Upper Lune Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Bp, 4

Fleetwood Conservative Club, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 17 Lowther Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7As, 4

Fleetwood Gym Snack Bar, Retailers - Other, Pavilion, King George’s Memorial Playing Fiel, Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, 4

Fordstone General Store, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 37A Fordstone Avenue, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 0Eb, 4

Forton County Primary School, School/College/University, School Lane, Forton, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 0As, 4

Garstang Country Hotel & Golf Club, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Garstang Road, Bowgreave, Lancashire, Pr3 1Ye, 4

Garstang Country Markets, Retailers - Other, Hudson Park Garstang Sports And Soc, High Street, Garstang, Preston, Pr3 1Fa, 4

Great Eccleston Fish Bar & Restaurant, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, The Square, Great Eccleston, Lancashire, Pr3 0Zb, 4

Great Seasons Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Great Seasons, Garstang Bypass Road, Garstang, Preston, Pr3 1Ph, 4

Grimes Of Cleveleys, Manufacturers/Packers, 60 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ag, 4

Guy’s Eating Establishments Ltd, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Guys Canal Side Hamlet, St Michaels Road, Bilsborrow, Lancashire, Pr3 0Rs, 4

Hambleton Sports & Social Club, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 29 Church Lane, Hambleton, Lancashire, Fy6 9Bz, 4

Harrys, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 18 High Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Fa, 4

Hatfields Stores, Retailers - Other, 64 Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Dx, 4

Highcross News, Retailers - Other, 170-170A Highcross Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 8Da, 4

Home Bakery, Retailers - Other, Shop 177, Fleetwood Market, Adelaide Street, Fleetwood, Fy7 6Ab, 4

Hungry Tums, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 1, Wyre Court, Bracewell Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 8Jf, 4

Iced Of Garstang, Manufacturers/Packers, Iced, High Street, Garstang, Preston, Pr3 1Fa, 4

Iceland Frozen Foods Ltd, Retailers - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, 95 - 101 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Jz, 4

Inskip Pre-School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Unit 2, Nightjar Way, Higham Side Road, Inskip With Sowerby, Pr4 0Tf, 4

J L Bean, Manufacturers/Packers, 100 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ag, 4

K And A Holden, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 150 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Ne, 4

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 52 - 54 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Dt, 4

Kings Arms Hotel, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 105 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lb, 4

Kiosk 3, Retailers - Other, Marine Lake Bridge, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Hf, 4

Kiosk 7, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Central Car Park Marine Gardens, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Qe, 4

Knott End Golf Club (Osborn’s @ Knott End), Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Knott End Golf Club Ltd, Wyre Side, Knott End-On-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 0Aa, 4

Knott End Squash & Leisure Ctr, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 94 Lancaster Road, Knott End-On-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 0Au, 4

Le Bistro, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 87-89 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ew, 4

Lee Garden, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 153 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Lb, 4

Little Treasures Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 38 Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Jl, 4

Lords Deli, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 36 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Du, 4

Lunch Box, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Nateby Works Farm, Longmoor Lane, Nateby, Lancashire, Pr3 0Jb, 4

Ma Kellys, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 20 London Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Je, 4

Mad Hatters, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Heys Street, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Hl, 4

Maxs Hot Snacks, Mobile Caterer, , , 4

Milk Bar, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Miller And Carter, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Longhouse Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 8Df, 4

Milton Youth & Community Centre, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Milton Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Qw, 4

Moss Side Childrens Nursery Ltd, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Moss Side Lane, Stalmine-With-Staynall, Lancashire, Fy6 0Lp, 4

Munch, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 124 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Ej, 4

New Bourne Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Thornton International Association, Bourne Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Qa, 4

Northfold County Primary School, School/College/University, Ringway, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 2Nl, 4

Nuvo, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 16 Tithebarn Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Bx, 4

One Stop, Retailers - Other, 98 - 102 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Tq, 4

Pablo’s Restaurant Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 44 Adelaide Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ab, 4

Patten Arms, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Park Lane, Winmarleigh, Lancashire, Pr3 0Ju, 4

Pipers Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 46 - 47 High Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Ea, 4

Pizzeria, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 167 Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Pj, 4

Pm Fruit And Veg Limited, Retailers - Other, Unit 2, Siding Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ns, 4

Poppy And Jacks Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Ht, 4

Poppy’s, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 13A North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Aa, 4

Pork Shop, Manufacturers/Packers, 11 Church Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Ap, 4

Poulton St Chad’s Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Nursery At, Poulton Church Of England School, Hardhorn Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 7Sr, 4

Pound Bakery, Retailers - Other, Unit 2, 72A Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ag, 4

Prince Arthur Hotel, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 46 - 48 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Dt, 4

Punchbowl Inn, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 5-9 Church Street, Churchtown, Lancashire, Pr3 0Ht, 4

Roebuck Inn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, Lancashire, Pr3 0Re, 4

Royal Oak Hotel, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 1 Market Place, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Za, 4

Royal Oak Hotel, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 171 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Sr, 4

Royles Brook Primary School, School/College/University, School Meals Kitchen, Marsh Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 2Ty, 4

Rustic To Regal, Retailers - Other, Unit 14, Marsh Mill Village, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Jz, 4

Sacred Heart School, School/College/University, Heys Street, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Hl, 4

Salt Of The Earth, Retailers - Other, 9 Poulton Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Nh, 4

Sandyforth Arms, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Hf, 4

Scorton Ce Primary School \& Kids Club, School/College/University, Snowhill Lane, Nether Wyresdale, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Ay, 4

Scorton Post Office, Retailers - Other, Scorton Post Office, The Square, Scorton, Preston, Pr3 1Au, 4

Scotch Bakery, Manufacturers/Packers, 182 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Sw, 4

Sea Bank House, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 27-31 Esplanade, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ad, 4

Seven Stars Pub And Hotel, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Seven Stars Hotel, Hallgate Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 0La, 4

Shirleys Pies Ltd, Manufacturers/Packers, 2 The Old Coal Yard, Hall Gate Lane, Preesall, Lancashire, Fy6 0Pj, 4

Shoreway Fisheries, Retailers - Other, 50A Lancaster Road, Knott End-On-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 0Aq, 4

Shovels Inn, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Green Meadow Lane, Hambleton, Lancashire, Fy6 9Al, 4

Six Arches Club \& Shop, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Six Arches Caravan Park, Six Arches Lane, Scorton, Preston, Pr3 1Al, 4

Skools Out(Fleetwood)Ltd, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 419 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Jy, 4

Slash, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Smith’s Fish, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Spar, Retailers - Other, One Ash, Lancaster Road, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire, Fy6 0Au, 4

Spar Thornton, Retailers - Other, Spar, 157 - 161 Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Pj, 4

Springfield House Hotel, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 18 Wheel Lane, Pilling, Lancashire, Pr3 6Hl, 4

Squirrel Nutkins Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 1 Clarence Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 2Be, 4

St Albans Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Lune View, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ag, 4

St Andrew’s Church, Other Catering Premises, St Andrews Church, Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Dx, 4

Steve’s Quality Fish (Vehicle), Retailers - Other, , , 4

Stockdove House Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Stockdove House, 12 Stockdove Way, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 2Ap, 4

Supersaver Fleetwood Market Ltd, Retailers - Other, 9A North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Aa, 4

Swich, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 116A Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Lg, 4

Syds Fisheries, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Sylvias Fish And Chips, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Unit A Hambleton Service Station, Shard Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 9Bx, 4

Take Your Pick, Retailers - Other, 15 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Dx, 4

Thatched House And Chapel Street Brewhouse, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Thatched House, 30 Ball Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Bg, 4

The Barn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Plant Centre And Gift Shop, The Square, Scorton, Lancashire, Pr3 1Au, 4

The Bellflower, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Parkside Lane, Nateby, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 0Ja, 4

The Black Bull, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Black Bull Inn, 192 Park Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 0Nw, 4

The Briars, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, The Briars, 4 Station Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 5Hy, 4

The Chippy, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 56 - 58 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ar, 4

The Eating House, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 25 Adelaide Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ad, 4

The Farmers Arms, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Farmers Arms Inn, 10 Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, Pr3 0Ye, 4

The Fisheries, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Sandy Lane, Preesall, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ej, 4

The Hatch, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Cleveleys Working Mens Club, 34 Slinger Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bn, 4

The Kebab House, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, The Kebab House, 21 Poulton Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lp, 4

The New Holly, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, New Holly, Lancaster Road, Forton, Preston, Pr3 0Bl, 4

The Priory, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Square, Scorton, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Au, 4

The Royal British Legion, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 9 Rough Lea Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Da, 4

The Sandwich Shop, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 52A Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Hg, 4

The Shrimp Shop, Retailers - Other, Rear Of, 175 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Sr, 4

The Sparling, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 807 - 809 Garstang Road, Barton, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 5Aa, 4

The Sweet Emporium, Retailers - Other, Unit Q1, Freeport Shopping Village, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, Fy7 6Ae, 4

The Village Pantry, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 8 Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Qa, 4

Thornton House, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Whimbrel Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 2Lr, 4

Thorntons, Retailers - Other, Unit 1A1 Freeport Shopping Village, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Ae, 4

Thorougoods, Retailers - Other, 74 Broadway, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Dg, 4

Tk’s Sandwich Bar, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 163 Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Pj, 4

Tony’s Fresh Fish, Retailers - Other, , , 4

Topiary Coffee Shop, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Burnside Garden Centre, New Lane, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 5Nh, 4

Tsj Newsagents, Retailers - Other, 2 Hardhorn Way, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 8Ae, 4

Uber, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 2B Vicarage Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Be, 4

Upper Crust, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 1A Nutter Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bg, 4

West End News, Retailers - Other, 19 Shakespeare Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Hq, 4

Wyre Farm Meats Ltd, Retailers - Other, 105 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Bz, 4

Wyreside Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Cafe At, Wyreside Ecology Centre, River Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Fy5 5Lr, 4

Yachtsman Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 41 - 42 Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Jl, 4

Z Witrylak & Sons, Retailers - Other, 23 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Dx, 4