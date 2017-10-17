GBBO’s Martha Collison creates four-minute recipes to fill ad breaks

The return of the nation’s favourite baking show has seen the nation dust off their utensils and get back into the full spirit of the tent – but there’s one big difference this year that has everyone talking. The advert breaks.

But this doesn’t need to be a bad thing. We’ve all experienced major cravings when watching the delicious treats being baked each week. Now much-loved former Bake Off quarter-finalist Martha Collison has created a selection of easy and energy-savvy four-minute ‘Ad Bakes’ so budding bakers looking to get a slice of the action can whip up a sweet treat in the ad break to enjoy during the show.