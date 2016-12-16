A Very Messy Christmas returns for ninth year

More than 14 of the Fylde’s finest local acts will take to the stage for the ninth ‘Very Messy Christmas’ at Bootleg Social.

The night will be packed tighter than Santa’s sack, with regular acts I Drink Therefore There’s Darkness, Eye The Bomb, Dü Pig, Uncle Paul, Kraul, The Drop-out Wives, Catlow and The Penwarden Super Showcase to smashing out their own takes on Christmas classics as well as a couple of their own tunes.

New acts to grace the festive stage this year are CSOD, Nana White Pepper, Random House, Elizabeth Preston and The Bootleg Social Club Band.

The event originally started in 2005 at the long since defunct South Shore music venue Riffs before moving to The Blue Room in Blackpool town centre after Riffs’ closure.

However when The Blue Room closed in 2013, that looked like the end for the event.

Last year, it returned to its new home at Bootleg Social and proved to be a massive success.

This year’s event will take place at the Topping Street venue, next Friday, December 23 and there will be more line-up announcements on the Facebook event page over the next week – www.facebook.com/events/1248283305231477.

The first band will take to the stage at 9pm, with free entry available until 11pm and it costing £3 after.