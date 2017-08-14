Another good line-up for second Kirkstock at Churchtown, Garstang

Another great line-up is promised for Kirkstock 2, to be held on Friday, September 1.

Billed as “an evening of peace, music and merriment” the second Kirkstock is also in aid of for a good cause, raising funds for Cancer Help, Preston, which runs Vine House, Ribbleton and Croston House, Garstang.

Kirkstock 2 is at Kirkland Memorial Hall and aims to be as successful as last year, a similar line-up including the Simon James Band kicking things off with well penned, thoughtful, original material, in a country-folk style.

Once warmed up, everyone can then rock to the excellent Fretz, who went down a storm last year with tight playing of rock classic covers and who played three encores to a packed dance floor and have more songs added to an impressive setlist.

There will be a bar, raffle, fast food catering van.

Tickets are £7, from Colin on 01995 606380, 07710320743, fc05lam@gmail.com or pay at the door.