Back to the Old Pool is back to a new location

Back To The Old Pool is set to make history as the first dance music event to take place at Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland.

The ‘old skool’ and club classics festival enjoyed a successful debut year in 2016 on Lawson’s Showground, with acts such as Judge Jules, Marco V, Altern-8 and Yoji Biomehanika.

It will return to its new location at the Tower Headlands, on Saturday, July 8 with an even bigger line-up than last year, across five arenas.

At the new location, there will be an open air main stage, superior facilities in the VIP area including bottle and waitress service, and even more promoters and brands from the halcyon days of dance music.

The brand new outdoor main stage will feature a mix of DJs and live PAs. DJ highlights include Chicane - best known for his 1997 hit Offshore, Sonique whose re-release of Feels So Good in 2000 was the third biggest selling record in the UK that year; and former Radio 1 Dance Anthems host Dave Pearce.

PAs from Baby D (Let Me Be Your Fantasy), Rozalla (Everybody’s Free), and K-Klass (Rhythm Is A Fantasy) are also sure to lead to some euphoric singalongs.

Also new for 2017 is the Syndicate Superclub Reunion Arena. Synonymous with Blackpool clubbing from December 2002 until its closure in August 2011, the Syndicate brings a trance classics line-up to the festival as part of its recent resurrection.

Curated by the club’s prominent promoter and DJ, Jason Fubar, the bill includes a ‘producer’s set’ from techno-trance maestro Mauro Picotto featuring all his own hit records such as Komodo and other recent releases, M.I.K.E. Push famed for his big room classic Universal Nation, Thrillseekers - the brains behind 1999 hit Synaesthesia, and long-time Gatecrasher resident Scott Bond.

Across the other three arenas, there will be appearances from Dave Pearce, Sonique, Seb Fontaine, Lasgo Live, Slipmatt, DJ SY, N-Trance, Angie Brown, Stu Allen, Shades Of Rhythm and many more.

Tickets are priced at £45 plus booking fee, while VIP (including queue jump, private toilets, private bar with table service, and access to the VIP stage) is £60. To book, visit skiddle.com/e/12914619.