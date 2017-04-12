Bashall Eaves pub hosts its first Easter festival

The Red Pump Inn at Bashall Eaves is celebrating Easter with its first family friendly three-day festival.

The weekend includes a Forest Folk and Beer Festival, Vintage Tea Dance and a Family Fun Day, in two giant teepees.

The folk and beer festival is on Saturday from noon-11pm and admission is by E-ticket (£8 or £10) including drinks vouchers and there will be folk/country bands, cask ales from regional brewers, prosecco and wine bar and barbecue; the Vintage Tea Dance is on Sunday from 2pm-4.30pm and 5pm-7.30pm and includes live jazz/swing quartet and a professional dance host and admission is £20 on the day or register an E-ticket for a £5 discount and the Family Fun Day is on Monday from noon-5pm with craft making, egg and spoon race, face painting and Easter egg hunt and this is £2.50 each or £8 for a family, register your E-ticket for 50p off or £2 off a family one.

All E-tickets can be purchased by going to The Red Pump Inn Facebook page.