Blake take over Pavilion

Classical Brit Award winning band Blake will perform a special Christmas show at Lowther Pavilion, tomorrow.

The trio will be performing a selection of songs from last year’s Christmas album, including traditional carols, upbeat swing number and a ‘virtual duet’ with Dame Shirley Bassey.

Dame Shirley will appear on a screen behind the band and will start singing their version of ‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’, and the band will join in to create the virtual duet.

Blake vocalist Humphrey Berney said: “We performed with her on Graham Norton and Strictly Come Dancing, which was exciting.

“It was absolutely amazing. You have these ideas of people before you meet them and someone like Shirley, who has been in the business for 60 years.

“It was a great honour to record her first ever Christmas song with her and make musical history.

“She’s everything you’d expect. She’s got a phenomenal voice, she’s full of life and it was a true life experience to speak and work with her and hopefully we can produce some other exciting things in the future.

“It was the beginning of a great professional and personal relationship.”

Next year will mark ten years for the band, and they’ve had many highs including winning a Classical Brit Award in 2008.

Humphrey added: “It’s extraordinary to think that it’s been a decade. We’ve had a phenomenal time travelling the world and singing our music all over the globe.

“It’s been fantastic so we’re planning another album next year and hopefully we have another 10 years in us.”

Although from Norfolk, Humphrey’s wife is a Lancastrian and he’s looking forward to performing for a northern crowd at the Lowther.

“We were here last year and had some epic fish and chips!” He said.

“We had a lovely audience, people were really friendly and we’re looking forward to getting back.

“My wife’s from Lancaster so I’m used to that warmth of people up north. As a performer it’s a lovely thing.”

Last week, Blake released a new Christmas single, titled Back In Your Arms (For Christmas) and on Christmas Eve, they will perform on a BBC One special – David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey.

Tickets are still available from lowtherpavilion.co.uk.