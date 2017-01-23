Country stars The Shires play the Opera House

Award-winning British Country duo The Shires have a huge headline show lined up at the Blackpool Opera House.

Last year was a landmark year for the band. A packed Summer festival schedule included their first headline performance at Glastonbury Festival on the Acoustic Stage.

Their album, ‘My Universe’, released in September, stormed the charts, landing at number three and becoming the fastest-selling UK Country album of all time.

They also won praise from critics and fans alike, and landed endorsements from celebrity fans including Robbie Williams who praised their UK Country cover of his classic track ‘Angels’ after they performed it for him live on Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. ‘My Universe‘ has been Album of the Week at BBC Radio 2 and three singles have been A-listed at the station including, ‘Beats To Your Rhythm‘, ‘My Universe‘ and ‘A Thousand Hallelujahs’

The band said: “We are so happy to be hitting the road again in 2017 – we love playing in the UK, the audience for UK country is growing and growing and every tour and show we do, we see more and more new faces! It’s been such an amazing year but we can’t wait to get started on the next, bring on 2017!”

Tickets start from £20 and are available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0844 856 111,