Enjoy the back-to-back magic of Motown

Calling all Motown fans - ‘Get Ready’ to sing ‘All Night Long’ at a brand new show that will leave you ‘Dancing In The Streets’.

Seen by more than one million people throughout the world and recently performed at the Royal Variety Performance 2016 party, ‘Magic of Motown’ is set to be the biggest party of the year, when it comes to the Grand Theatre on Sunday, August 6.

The explosive concert will feature 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship.

Artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more, will all be recreated by the cast and live band.

The hits are also endless; ‘Ain’t No Mountain’, ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’, ‘Grapevine’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, ‘Uptight’, ‘Endless Love’, ‘My Cherie Amor’, ‘Heatwave’, ‘I’m Coming Out’ and ‘Loco In Acapulco’ to name just a few.

Tickets are priced at £29. To book, call 01253 290190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.