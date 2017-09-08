Flags at the ready for Proms night

Lytham St Annes Guardian Band is fine tuning for a Last Night at the Proms concert.

Spokesman Ken Eccles said: “Now that we’re are in September, and having been very lucky with the weather at our outdoor concerts this year, it’s time to go indoors again.

“So bring your flags, bunting and singing voices, and to make it even more special we’re being joined by the fabulous soloist Jacqui Cookson, such a wonderful singer.”

The concert takes place St Paul’s Church in Marton on Sunday.

Originally, all of the Guardian Concert Band players were people who worked in Lytham at Guardian Royal Exchange Assurance but it is now made up of players from across the area.

The band comprises more than 30 players ranging in age from teenagers to those who have had a lifetime’s experience playing.

Paul Cooper is the band’s musical director and has been at the forefront since 2003.

The band is a great opportunity for all brass, woodwind or percussion players to rehearse and perform a wide variety of concert band music.

They rehearse at Park Street Methodist Church in Lytham.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and tickets are £7, available on the door and under 16s accompanied by an adult go free.

· Musicians from across the Fylde area join forces once again as Fylde Sinfonia to bring a night of action-packed underscores, heart-breaking love songs and sweeping showstoppers.

A night not to be missed, on Sunday, September 24, Fylde Sinfonia will feature music from some of the best loved theatrical and cinematic classics from the last century including everything from Porgy and Bess to Thunderbirds; Les Miserables to 2001 Space Odyssey.

And it’s all in aid of a good cause with half of the profits going to the Love Lowther fundraising campaign, seeking to renovate the Lowther Pavilion and develop the gardens to last another century.

The concert takes place at Lowther Pavilion at 7.30pm. Visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk for tickets.