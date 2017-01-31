Frankies are top wedding band in UK

They are the UK’s official band of gold after being crowned the top entertainment act in the wedding industry “Oscars.”

Now the Lancashire-based Funtime Frankies have been overwhelmed by an avalanche of booking proposals from Britain and abroad.

“It’s been amazing,” said founder band member Yew Han Baker, 39, who lives in Leyland. “We were already quite busy before this happened - we had 150 bookings last year.But this award has made a huge impact on inquiries. Being able to call yourselves the best wedding band in Britain makes a big difference.”

Yew Han and brother Jon are both former pupils at Hutton Grammar School near Preston. Another band member, Andrew Clark, also went there. Yew Han and Jon formed the Funtime Frankies in 2005 and so , after more than 1,000 wedding performances, national recognition has been hard-earned.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work to get to this,” said Yew Han, who is currently in Malaysia visiting relatives. “When we got to the finals of the Wedding Industry Awards we were all hoping we would win, but we never really expected it.

“We took the regional title for the North West in November and so in London we were competing against something like 10 other area winners in the UK. Our award was announced second from last. I think they deliberately kept us waiting until almost the end after seeing how we had reacted when we won the regional title - we were like a group of crazy idiots on stage.

“But we aren’t just a wedding band. We do other stuff like corporate functions and private parties.”