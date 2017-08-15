Jethro Tull guitarist’s solo tour to showcase band’s classics

Guitarist from Blackpool-founded prog rock band Jethro Tull Martin Barre has announced a show at Preston’s Guild Hall LiVe music venue.

The band was set up by resort grammar school classmates Ian Anderson, Jeffrey Hammond and John Evan, who made their start playing the local scene in the early 60s.

Barre joined the expanded line up in 1968 and has been with them ever since.

A spokesman for the Monday, November 6 show said: “Martin Barre has been the guitarist of Jethro Tull for 43 years, his sound and playing having been a major factor in their success.

“Martin’s guitar playing has earned him a high level of respect and recognition; he was voted 25th best solo ever in the USA and 20th best solo ever in the UK for his playing on Aqualung.”

Martin has worked with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Jo Bonamassa and Chris Thompson and has shared a stage with such legends as Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.

The spokesman added: “As Jethro Tull are taking a long break from touring, Martin has put together a band to play the ‘classic’ music from the Tull catalogue.

“His band is a total commitment to give the Tull fans and a broader audience the chance to hear tracks not performed for many years. The band includes top musicians from a similar background.”

Tickets cost £13.