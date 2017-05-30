Jonathan back to thrill his loyal Fantoines

The ‘Fantoines’ will be out in force as young opera star Jonathan Antoine returns to the Fylde coast.

Singer Jonathan will play Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Friday, December 1, launching the festive season with the show An Introduction to the Holiday Spirit, showcasing some seasonal specials as well as his well-loved traditional repertoire.

A spokesman has promised ‘never-before heard songs, unreleased demo renditions and generally top-secret stuff’ for his loyal supporters, the Fantoines.

With his former Britain’s Got Talent musical partner Charlotte Jaconelli, Jonathan (pictured) performed at Lytham Proms in 2013, returning to the Green as a solo artist then in 2015.

He then played a sell-out show at Lowther in November that year, as well as shows at Blackpool’s Viva venue.

Tickets from the Lowther on (01253) 794221.