Katy Perry announces arena tour dates

Fresh from her performance at the One Love Manchester concert, pop superstar Katy Perry has announced two huge dates in the North West.

The US singer has announced the UK leg of her 2018 Witness tour.

She will play Liverpool Echo on June 21 and Manchester Arena on June 22.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday via KatyPerry.com and www.axs.com.

The Tour is Katy’s first run since the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015 and was hailed by Rolling Stone as “a show to damage retinas and blow minds.”

She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter with almost 100 million followers.