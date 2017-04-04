Michael’s home with musical Wonderland

Some people are destined to be on stage.

Nothing in life is ever certain but being born to a theatrical family in the entertainment capital of the UK is a pretty good start.

But Blackpool-born West End star Michael Morgan will be taking more of a backstage role for the upcoming tour of Wonderland, which begins a week-long run at Blackpool Opera House next Monday.

Michael will be the Resident Director of the production, ensuring that the direction and staging remains truthful to how it was originally set.

Michael was born into an old theatrical family, his great grandfather was Francis Stebbing, a theatre impresario and someone who he describes as the “Cameron Mackintosh of his day”.

His passion for performing was only fuelled further by his grandmother and great aunt telling him showbiz stories when he was a child. So surely being on stage was the only natural career choice for him?

“No, it’s funny that,” he told the Gazette. With my mum’s generation, they weren’t in the business at all, even though she’s always loved it.”

“But it’s funny because now both me and my brother are in the business.

“My daughter’s in the business as well and she runs a theatre school in Cheshire.”

During his career Michael has performed in Blackpool a number of times, including a sold-out two-week run of a show called ‘Me and My Girl’ at the Opera House in 1995.

He’s now looking forward to bringing Wonderland to his home audience.

He added: “A week is never enough because I like to catch up with friends and family.

“But to be bringing the show the Opera House, where I’ve seen so many shows as a child is something quite amazing to do.”

Wonderland is a musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and ‘Through the Looking Glass’.

The cast includes former Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters as the Queen of Hearts, Phantom of the Opera star Dave Willets as the White Rabbit and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and West End leading lady Rachel Wooding as Alice. The ensemble also features another local connection in the form of Lytham’s Sharif Afifi.

Tickets are priced from £17.50. To book, visit wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or call 0844 8561111.