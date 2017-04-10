Night of love music at Lowther

Local singer Vaughan Kennedy will make his long awaited return to Lowther Pavilion on Saturday.

The Blackpool performer is returning to the venue for the first time in 11 years, for ‘The Timeless Music Of Love’ show, having previously sold it out three times in the past.

His set will be songs from legends such as Matt Munro, Nat King Cole, Sinatra and Barry Manilow. It will also include hits from popular West End and Broadway musicals.

Joining him will be eight children from Arnold KEQMS School and also Fiona Teal, whose father Normal Teal, was one of Blackpool’s leading agents in a career which saw him booking shows at nearly every theatre and Club in the resort for more than 40 years. Vaughan said of Fiona: “Fiona is one of the most sensitive and natural vocalists I have heard in many years and her natural voice without any slant or inference, sounds almost exactly like Karen Carpenter.

“She is also one of the most natural harmonisers I have ever known. In fact, if you close your eyes and just listen, you’d be forgiven for thinking it actually was Karen singing.”

A spokesman added: “If you want a night of beautiful musical memories, from the days when music was music, then get along to the Lowther Pavilion on Easter Saturday.”

Tickets are priced at £15. To book, visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk or call 01253 794221.