Nightclub holds month of giveaways

Popular bar and nightclub Popworld Blackpool has launched its third annual ‘Popworld Loves You’ campaign.

For the whole of February, the Promenade-based club will be holding competitions, with prizes including VIP Smirnoff booths and Jagermeister giveaways.

To mark the third annual launch, they also held a competition to find their number one fan. A student, Stacy Benstead, was crowned the winner and the club overhauled her living room to create an at-home party, designed especially for her, with professional DJs, free fancy dress and drinks.

Alan Armstrong, head of marketing, said: “At Popworld, we have some very loyal customers who are all about letting their hair down and having a great time. To create a Popworld in someone’s living room is a first for us, and one that we absolutely loved doing. Stacy is such a huge fan of Popworld and giving her the party of a lifetime to enjoy with her friends was a token of how much we value her support.”

