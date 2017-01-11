Piano duo at centre of North Fylde Music concert

The fourth concert of the North Fylde Music Circle’s 16/17 season features an acclaimed Asian pianist duo.

Husband and wife, Dennis Lee and Chee-Hung Toh will be playing a range of well-known and lesser known pieces, including works by Liszt, Debussy and Ravel at Blackpool Sixth Form College Theatre on Friday, February 3.

Both pianists have won prizes, play and have been acclaimed worldwide.

Dennis Lee was born in Malaysia and was awarded ARCM (Hons) in both piano and violin, aged just 14.

He has appeared at many festivals and has performed with most of the BBC and other leading orchestras in the UK and overseas.

Conductors with whom Dennis has collaborated include Sir Adrian Boult, Sir Colin Davis, Sir Andrew Davis, Libor Pesek and Okko Kamu.

His wife, the Singaporean Chee-Hung Toh studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she won many prizes, including the Christie-Moore Award and the top piano prize for performance and has since performed all over the UK, USA, Europe and the Far East.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8 for members, £9 for non-members and £4 for students.

For more information about North Fylde Music Circle, visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk or call 01253 724472.