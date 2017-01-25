Post-punk rockers Interpol play rare live date

New York rockers Interpol have announced a North West date as one of their two UK shows this year.

The band will play Manchester’s Albert Hall on Saturday, September 3.

The tour is to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and they will play the album in its entirety.

Interpol began in New York in 1997, when guitarist Daniel Kessler recruited bassist Carlos Dengler and singer/guitarist Paul Banks to form a band.

In 2002, with Sam Fogarino on drums, the band signed to Matador Records and released Turn On The Bright Lights, which made it to tenth position on NME’s list of 2002’s top releases while Pitchfork named it the year’s number one album.

Since then, Interpol have gone on to wide critical and commercial acclaim, with four subsequent high-charting records and playing major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Primavera. Their debut album has also sold more than a million units.

Now a three-piece, consisting of Banks, Kessler and Fogarino, they’re currently working on new material in their native New York, due for release through Matador Records in 2018.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, January 27.

Limited tickets are also available in an exclusive fan pre-sale, starting at 9am today at interpolnyc.com.