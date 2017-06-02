Rae’s music is Reborn with edge

Blackpool’s Rae Morris is back with new music for the first time in nearly two years.

The singer-songwriter has unveiled new single, appropriately named Reborn.

With an electronic edge, the track still showcases Rae’s haunting vocal tones and writing abilities.

On Twitter, sharing a link to the track, she said: “My new single ‘Reborn’ is out now! This record is about new beginnings.”

Former St George’s School pupil Rae, now 24, released her debut album in January 2015, with singles Under The Shadows, Love Again and a re-release of Don’t Go following.

She’s also been back on stage this week with shows in Guildford and Tunbridge Wells.

Rae came to attention in 2011 after gigging locally and being picked up by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Introducing platform with Sean McGinty, who put her forward for the station’s showcase stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals that year.

She soon after signed to Atlantic, releasing her debut single Don’t Go, and going on to co-write and feature on Clean Bandit’s Up Again.