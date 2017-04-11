Sneak a peak at show’s stellar summer line-up

There’s set to be an Easter egg-stravaganza at Sands Venue, as fans get a sneak preview of the summer season.

The Central Promenade cabaret spot will host three nights of Trevor Chance’s Legends show this weekend.

Legends is the longest running show of its kind at 27 years, and this is season number 19 in Blackpool

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights will see tributes to Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury, giving a taster of what’s in store when Legends returns for the full summer season on June 15 with shows each Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

This year marks the 19th consecutive Blackpool summer season of producer Trevor Chance’s Legends and director Richard Chance is promising the biggest and best version yet.

“Legends is the longest running show of its kind at 27 years, and this is season number 19 in Blackpool,” Richard said.

“Along the way we’ve clocked up two national tours, two tours of New Zealand and one world tour.

“We’ve entertained the Royal Family three times, one Prime Minister, and have played to roughly two million holidaymakers since 1999.

“This will be my 21st year on the job and although it’s a ‘fun’ show - we do take it very seriously.”

Popular demand sees the return of tributes to Elvis Presley performed by 20-year-old newcomer Tommy Holland, Michael Jackson - the Blackpool debut of Ed Jackson),and Tom Jones.

Local singer Emma Wright will be joining them for the first time, appearing as Amy Winehouse.

All-time favourites will be back in the guises of Neil Diamond, Robbie Williams, Lady Gaga - performed by Leanne Fury making her return to the shown after taking last summer out on maternity leave, and Freddie Mercury also feature.

Gaz Jenkins is back for a second summer as compere and completing the line-up the Legends Orchestra and the Wendy Hollands Dancers are in the mix too.

Two different productions will each feature four tributes plus for the first time selected Fridays will play host to A Night With A Legend, a series of special nights with one Legends act performing an extended catalogue of their hits.

Visit www.legendsblackpool.com to book.