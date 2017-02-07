Teen X Factor winner is added to festival line-up

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson will support Olly Murs at Lytham Festival this summer.

The singer-songwriter will perform in the Main Arena at the Festival on Wednesday August 2.

Louisa shot to fame in 2015 when she became the youngest person ever to win The X Factor at the age of just 17, with Simon Cowell calling her ‘the best singer he had ever seen on the show’.

The 19-year-old has since had hits with the songs Forever Young and So Good and featured on the Clean Bandit top five single Tears.

R’n’B and pop star Louisa performed last year to 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium with the likes of Ariana Grande and Little Mix. Her debut album is due out this year.

Louisa joins a huge line-up for Lytham Festival 2017 which, as well as Olly Murs, includes headline performances from experimental orchestra Haçienda Classical, 80s and 90s stars The Human League, Midge Ure, and Dodgy, Ska legends Madness and a host of West End stars over five nights in the Lytham Green Main Arena.

Olly Murs came second on The X Factor in 2009. Since then he has recorded four multi-platinum albums and produced four Number 1 singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said having Louisa support Olly will provide audiences with a fantastic night of live entertainment.

He said: “Louisa is a fantastic artist and has a sound which will perfectly compliment the main performance of the night from Olly Murs.

“Olly has enjoyed enormous success since his X Factor days and appeals to both teens and adults alike.

“With the announcement now that Louisa Johnson is to support him, Wednesday night at Lytham Festival 2017 just gets better and better.”

Tickets for Lytham Festival are on sale now priced from £35 and are available from www.lythamfestival.com or by calling 0844 8154874.