New tour looks on the bright side of life with resort launch

Spamalot Opera House, Blackpool Tomorrow until Saturday, September 16

It’s funnier than the black death - and ‘spammier than ever before’ - the Monty Python musical returns to Blackpool tomorrow night to launch a new UK tour.

The show is a ‘lovingly ripped-off’ version of the 1975 film Monty Python And The Holy Grail, and promises a ‘riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.’

A spokesman for the new production said: “Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.”

Spamalot won the 2005 Tony Award for best new musical and has had successful West End and UK tour runs.

The show was written by Python legend Eric Idle, who also wrote the score alongside John DuPrez.

Michael Williams, managing director at the Winter Gardens, said: “ We are delighted to be staging the opening performances of the brand-new tour of the much loved musical Spamalot.

“The musical joins an eclectic mix of events at the Winter Gardens Blackpool which truly offers something for everyone.”

Call 01253 625252.