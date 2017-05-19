RECIPE: Homemade burger with bacon and cheese

Eating a burger is satisfying ... but it tastes even better when you’ve made it from scratch.

Booths supermarket share their recipe for a tasty homemade burger.

INGREDIENTS

454g Booths lean mince

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp parsley, chopped

1 egg, beaten

25g Booths ready made breadcrumbs

¼tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp thyme, chopped

4 rashers of Booths streaky bacon

1 beef tomato, sliced

50g cheese

3 or 4 burger buns

METHOD

1. In a frying pan, gently cook the onion in the olive oil until soft but not coloured, add the garlic and transfer to a mixing bowl and leave to cool.

2. Once cooled, add the mince, parsley, thyme, cayenne pepper, breadcrumbs, the beaten egg and season generously with salt and milled pepper and really mix all the ingredients well.

3. Then, divide the mixture into three balls or four smaller balls if you want smaller burgers, then pat to form a burger shape and refrigerate for 30 minutes to help hold the shape when cooking.

4. Cook the burger on your BBQ or grill for about 10 minutes, turning every so often.

5. Place the bacon on the BBQ or grill and cook until crisp and place on to the burger.

6.Divide your choice of cheese between the burgers and serve on toasted burger buns, once the cheese has melted slightly, with sliced tomato and fresh salad.