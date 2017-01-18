Romance of bygone era to be recreated

‘A Viennese Strauss Gala’ is coming to Preston’s Charter Theatre on Friday, February 17 at 7.30pm.

Now in its 15th year, and back in the UK by popular demand with a sparkling new anniversary production the gala show, with everyone clad in beautiful costumes, is said to recreate the romance of the Viennese festive season, reminding you of a bygone age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes with highlights from some of the great operettas of the Strauss family including Die Fledermaus, The Merry Widow and more.

The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four soloists from major opera companies; including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte.

Tickets are £21.50 to £19.50 and can be booked by ringing 01772 804444 or via the Guild Hall website.