An alternative history of Cromwell at Garstang Arts Festival

The man who banished Christmas is returning to the Preston area after an absence of 450 years.

‘Warts ‘n’ All’ – The Alternative History of Oliver Cromwell unveils at Garstang Arts Festival.

History reflects a pious Puritan who signed the death warrant of an English King, Charles 1. However, Cromwell is more complex, more human than the stereotype. Dean Taylor, who plays Cromwell in this one-man production and is no stranger to the festival, says: “I’m thrilled to be asked back to the festival for the fourth successive year. Last year we brought the premier of ‘Dickie’s Meadow: ‘The true history of Richard 111’ and attracted a full house and super reviews.

‘Warts ‘n’ All’ is light, chatty, candid and crammed with little known truths. Cromwell is no apologist – he feels he has nothing to apologise for.

To be performed on Thursday, August 24 at 7pm at Garstang Library, tickets are £9, from Kathleen on 01772 466 256, or by ringing 01995 602 125 or 03001 236 703.