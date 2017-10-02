Antony’s not Blue about new career

From one stage to another, former boy band heartthrob Antony Costa comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre this month as he embraces his ‘true love’ of acting.

Costa stars in ‘A Judgement in Stone’, a mid-70s murder mystery which explores the divide between rich and poor.

He plays Roger Meadows, an ex-con who is trying to get his life back on track when he finds himself a major suspect in the grisly murder of the wealthy Coverdale family.

He said: “The main focus is the class system. Us being the workers, we have not got a lot of money and people can see that.

“Everyone has got their own agenda.

“I’m very different from the character. He’s had previous whereas I’ve never been in trouble in my life.”

As a boy, Costa loved acting, however, his dreams were temporarily put aside as he found fame as a member of boy band ‘Blue’.

He said: “I got into the band at 18 and my life went in a different direction, but to me that’s all behind me now and I’m back to doing what I love.

“Theatre was definitely my first true love from back at school.

“We have been touring since January and we have been all over the country. This is the second part of the tour.

“I’m not one for being a method actor. I’ve done it for so long and it becomes second nature.”

Speaking further about his acting ambitions, he added: “I love big dramas that have come out recently. I’d love to take part in one of them. I’d love to have something like that on my CV.

“I’m always open to suggestions for parts.

“I’m absolutely loving it. Every day is different and each audience is different.

“It’s great, it really is, and hopefully Blackpool crowd will be brilliant.”

A Judgement in Stone, starring Antony Costa, Chris Ellison, Robert Duncan, Deborah Grant, Shirley Ann Field and Ben Nealson, will run at Blackpool Grand theatre from October 9 until October 14.

Tickets cost £23.50 to £31.50, with matinees costing £23.50. Concessions can get £3 off the price of their ticket for performances on Monday to Thursday. Book online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/a-judgement-in-stone.