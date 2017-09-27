Band and singer lead fundraiser

The band has several talented soloists including flugel player Amy Campbell who will perform the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo, arguably one of the most popular concertos of all time.

Acclaimed brass band, Poulton-le-Fylde Band, are presenting a ‘A Night at the Proms Concert’ in aid of the Vicarage Park Community Centre.

The concert takes place on Saturday at St Chad’s Parish Church, Poulton, starting at 7.30pm.

The band will be performing a programme of light classical and popular music including a traditional ‘Last Night of the Proms’ finale led by guest opera singer Charlotte Kinder.

Andy Moore, Chairman of Poulton Band, said: “As part of the local community, this is a project that is close to our heart which we really would like to see succeed to benefit many local groups such as ours.”

The first half of the performance will open with the Band playing several concert favourites including; The Cossack, a well-known brass band march by William Rimmer and The New World Symphony by Antonín Dvořák.

The concert will continue with a vocal interlude featuring our opera singer Charlotte Kinder, accompanied by pianist Tom Moore, also a cornet player within the Band.

Blackpool born Charlotte was educated at St John’s Primary School in Poulton, before going on to study at the National Opera Studio and il Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia in Rome.

Her concert repertoire has included leading roles with many UK and European opera companies including; English National Opera, Welsh National Opera, English Touring Opera, Longborough Festival Opera, Diva Opera, and the Bochumer Symphoniker in Germany.

After a short break for refreshments, a stirring rendition of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No. 4 will reopen the concert and set the scene for a traditional flag waving ‘Last Night of the Proms’ finale with Kinder leading the audience in much loved Proms classics like; Jerusalem andRule Britannia.

Tickets are available from Connect IT, opposite the Bull Pub on Blackpool Old Road.