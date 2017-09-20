Beloved family classic set to be reimagined on a Blackpool stage

A new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic The Jungle Book is coming to The Grand Theatre, Blackpool next year, as part of a national tour by Children’s Touring Partnership and Royal and Derngate, Northampton.

Originally written in 1894, Kipling’s beloved tale will be reimagined with a brand new score and script, exploring the universal themes of family, belonging and identity.

The Jungle Book tells of Mowgli the man cub battling for survival in the jungle with the help of his friends including Bagheera the panther, Balloo the bear and Kaa the python to outwit the cruel and powerful tiger, Shere Khan.

Playwright Jessica Swale has adapted the story for the stage, director is Max Webster and internationally renowned songwriter - jazz legend Joe Stilgoe is writing the songs.

The Jungle Book will be staged at The Grand from May 8-12, 2018. To book call 01253 290190 - tickets cost from £12.50 to £25.50.