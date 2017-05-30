BGT dance star makes it a full house for show

It’s a full house for the cast of Our House, coming to Blackpool in the autumn.

Britain’s Got Talent and Waterloo Road star George Sampson has been announced as playing bad lad Reecey, alongside Emmerdale’s Deena Payne as mum Kath Casey, in the production which comes to the Opera House in October.

The musical, based on the music of Madness, sees 16-year old Joe Casey take the girl of his dreams Sarah on their first date.

As he shows off to impress her, by breaking into a building site, he faces a split-second decision when the police turn up - setting up a Sliding Doors-type scenario.

”The decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two: One which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police,” a spokesman for the show said.

“As two very different paths unfold before him, the consequences of that choice will change his life forever.”

The then 14-year-old George, from Manchester, first came to attention back in 2008, winning the second series of Britain’s Got Talent, with his street dance interpretation of Singing In The Rain.

He went on to appear in films Street Dance 2 and Street Dance 3D, as well as roles in Emmerdale, Waterloo Road - in both of which he played troublemakers, and Mount Pleasant.

On stage, George made his West End debut in hip-hop musical Into The Hoods.

He will join Deena Payne, recently announced as replacing resort star Linda Nolan after she announced she was battling cancer.

Our House features all the hits of Madness, such as House Of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Driving In My Car, Night Boat To Cairo, It Must Be Love, Wings Of A Dove and much more.

• Our House, Opera House, Blackpool, Monday to Saturday, October 9 to 14.

Tickets cost from £15 online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.