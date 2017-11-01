Boo, hiss, for ‘Oh yes it is’ pantomime time at Preston’s Charter Theatre

Get ready to boo, hiss and make some wishes this Christmas at Preston Guild Hall.

For ‘Oh yes it is!’ - pantomime time will soon be at the complex’s charter theatre where Aladdin is showing from Thursday, December 7 to Wednesday, January 3.

The theatre says: “Make all your wishes come true with this year’s magical family pantomime Aladdin.

“Join Wishee Washee (comedian Phil Walker) on a fun packed adventure as he tries to help his brother Aladdin (Carl Tracey Nick Jnr) escape

from the Evil Abanazar (Paul Zenon TV Trickster) and find true love with the emperor’s daughter, Princess Jasmine (Stacey McClean S Club Jnr).”

Following the huge success of last year’s Jack and The Beanstalk, Phil Walker is again at the helm, writing and directing what the theatre says promises to be a spectacular production.

Featuring special effects from The Twins FX and a magic carpet ride like no other from London Company, Freedom Flying, the pantomime to said a treat for the whole family.

Tickets for adults are £19.50, children £16, concessions £17.50, family (two adults and two children) £60, groups of 20+ £13.50 each and

school groups £10 per person.

There is also an openingnight offer for Thursday, December 7 at 7pm when all seats are £19.50 but two for one.

Contact the Box Office on 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.com.