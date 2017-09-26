Comedy crossroads kept Dave on track

If Dave Spikey takes to the stage at Lowther Pavilion next week brandishing a Blackpool Gazette, don’t be surprised.

The comedian’s fascinated with local current affairs and regularly takes inspiration from the press on stage.

I like to keep it topical, but at a local level so people can relate to it

And with a 30-year career in comedy behind him, being celebrated by this ‘semi autobiographical’ tour, it’s a good way to help keep the shows fresh.

“I remember seeing Bob Monkhouse a few years ago, and again a couple of years later and it was the same show,” he said.

“I just couldn’t do that. I change every night.

“I go on stage with a local newspaper; let’s get away from talking about Donald Trump.

“I like to keep it topical, but at a local level so people can relate to it.”

Dave is Bolton born and bred, and is best known from his work in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights and panel show Eight Out Of Ten Cats. He’s a true Northern comic, staying close to home when he’s on the road to keep the material relatable.

He originally worked as a biomedical scientist in the NHS, until in 1987 someone told him he was funny - and Dave took up their challenge to try life as a stand up.

For 13 years, he combined NHS work with comedy, before quitting the day job in 2000.

“Comedy overlapped with work so the anniversary crept up on me,” Dave said.

“I’m a one day at a time type of person, I never had mad ambition really, just to enjoy life.

“When I was at work I wanted to do the best I can. When I come to crossroads, I’ve instinctively turned in the right direction.

“I delayed the turn, between 1987 and 2000. I got a London agent, people were saying you have to move to London but I wasn’t ready for it.

“I love living here. I had my NHS career, a fully developed life, I paid my mortgage, my kids were here.

“Things were going well and I met Peter Kay, we got on well and started writing together.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

• Dave Spikey: Juggling On A Motorbike, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Thursday, October 5.