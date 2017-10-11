Half term family fiesta - three days of theatre in Lancaster

A feast of family entertainment is being promised for the half term holiday at The Dukes, Lancaster.

Three days of family theatre begins on October 30 when Pitschi: The Kitten With Dreams returns at 11.30am and 2pm. Pitschi is a little Swiss kitten who lives with her family on a farm but dreams of being anything else but a cat.

Theatre Fideri Fidera also present Oskar’s Amazing Adventure on October 31 at 11.30am and 2pm. This heartwarming, humorous play uses storytelling, puppetry, music, song and magic to tell the tale of a puppy’s search for friendship in the Alps.

Both shows are recommended for children aged two plus and the family shows conclude with Tales Of Birbal for children aged six plus on November 1 at 11am and 1.30pm. Travelling storytellers Mashi and Bhanji bring famous tales alive with humour, puppets, music and the occasional fake beard.

All tickets are £6.80 and take place in the gallery. A lunch deal can be added to any of these events priced £4 for a child and £6 for adults.

Family films lined up at The Dukes cinema for half term are Hocus Pocus(PG) on October 28 and Aladdin(U) on November 3 and 4. Both begin at 1.30pm and all tickets are £2.50. From 12pm before the screenings, there are craft drop-in sessions free to those watching the films.

For more information and to book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.