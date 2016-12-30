Sing Sound of Music favourites in Blackpool

The smash-hit musical show Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music, that has travelled the world, is returning to the UK in celebration of the iconic film’s 50th anniversary.

The original Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music will be at The Grand, Blackpool on Saturday, January 21 at 7pm.

The show offers audience members the chance to dress up if they so wish and test their vocal range with several hundred other assorted nuns, Von Trapp family members and Julie Andrews look-a-likes.

The evening begins with a live show in which the host will lead everyone through a vocal warm-up, judge the fancy dress competition and award the prizes before showing everyone how to use their free interactive prop bag and suggest some appropriate heckles and accompanying actions such as hissing the countess, barking at Rolf and cheering for Julie.

Then, the audience sits back and watches the original 1965 movie in glorious technicolor with the lyrics for all the songs on the screen, so you won’t miss a chance to sing your hearts out. The audience takes over at this point and almost anything can happen, for the first rule of Sing-a-long-a is there are no rules!

The show runs for three hours, 50 minutes including the interval and tickets are £16.50 for adults and £12 for children, available from the box office on 01253 290190 or email box@blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

The show is not considered suitable for younger children because of its length.