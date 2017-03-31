Spring is the Prime Time to visit Grundy Gallery

Visitors to the Grundy Art Gallery will be able to operate virtual reality and computerised ‘reading machines’ as part of a new exhibition, opening tomorrow.

Torque: Re-learning to Read involves interactive installations, videos and wall works which ask the question how we might all re-learn to read in an era of social media, emojis and speed reading apps.

It is the latest work from Liverpool-based artist collective Torque (Sam Skinner and Nathan Jones).

Visitors are invited to bring their own books or borrow books from the library to use on a newly commissioned ‘reading machine’, developed in collaboration with artist Tom Schofield, which will be in the foyer of the gallery.

Running alongside Torque’s exhibition will be the first major solo exhibition by the artist Rob Crosse.

Prime Time is an LGBTQ film and photography focus, in which Crosse studies the collective and private behaviour within organised social groups made up predominantly of men.

The exhibition is named after his latest film Prime Time which also premieres in Blackpool and it coincides with the 50th anniversary of decriminalising homosexuality in England and Wales.

Both exhibitions open at 2.30pm tomorrow. For more information, visit www.grundyartgallery.com.