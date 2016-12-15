The Snowman’s coming to town

Much-loved Christmas film the Snowman will return to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Sunday, accompanied by a live, professional 26-piece orchestra.

Carrot Productions debuted the production at the Tower last year and was received with much success.

Livs Ball

This year’s production is set to be even bigger and better.

As well as The Snowman, a brand new version of Cinderella featuring enchanting images specially commissioned from the acclaimed illustrator Jacky Fleming, will be shown on the big screen in the Ballroom.

There will also be two local children performing as soloists with Livs Ball, 11, and Neve Thomas, 12, singing Walking in the Air and Cinderella Close Your Eyes respectively.

Rachel Whibley, Managing Director of Carrot Productions and herself a professional bassoonist, explained why The Snowman Tour is so successful with audiences.

She said: “We bring a high quality professionalism to all our performances, and that is what is appreciated by everyone.

“All our musicians are first class, hand-picked players who, like me, work at the highest level with orchestras such as The Hallé, the BBC Philharmonic and the Liverpool Philharmonic.

“We are also superbly conducted by the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Steve Magee: no mean task, as he has to synchronise the orchestra perfectly with what’s happening on the screen.

“We are proud to be the largest touring production of The Snowman with live orchestra since 2013, accounting for nearly a third of global performances each year.”

There will be showings at 2.30pm and 6pm. For tickets call 0871 222 9929.