Ultimate feel-good ABBA party show coming to Lancaster’s Grand

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves.

Thank ABBA For The Music, a two-hour theatre spectacular capturing all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands, is coming to the Lancaster Grand Theatre, St Leonardgate on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm.

The show features Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Knowing Me Knowing You, Fernando, Super Trouper and more.

With stunning costumes, a seven-piece band, interactive video projection, tongue-in-cheek Swedish humour and ABBA’s spectacular trademark harmonies - this is said to be the ultimate feel-good party show with ABBA and 70’s fancy dress optional, but encouraged!

Tickets are £19.50-£17.50. Book online or ring the box office on 01524 64695.