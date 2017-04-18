Whitechapel players set to stage two adult comedies

The Whitechapel Players, who recently auditioned for the first time in the amateur dramatic group’s history, are set to stage two, short, adult comedies.

Dirty Business and Man’s View are written by renowned playwright Derek Webb who has written a number of award winning short plays and sketches as well as full length plays including the players’ spring 2014 production Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders in which Hilary Parkinson played ‘Agatha Croosty’ and is now directing this production with Diane Oldfield.

Both have had great fun with cast and crew rehearsing to showcase these short plays and Dirty Business is the first of the evening and concerns two nosey cleaners who, having heard council cuts are on the cards, try to ensure their jobs aren’t on the line after discovering some incriminating information with which to bargain.

Pam James returns to the group as the verbally challenged Josie and Angela Hornbeck joins the players in her debut as Angela.

Chairman Pete O’Reilly plays the councillor making a valiant attempt to keep the women in their place.

During the interval, the back-stage crew transform the stage into an upmarket warehouse conversion apartment where everyone meets three young women just back from a school reunion. This second adult comedy of the evening, Man’s View also has a twist or two in the tale. The girls’ daring ‘truth game’ reveals some saucy secrets. Rachel Quick cleverly portrays the quiet Ann. Judy played by Jozanda Summerbell, has a ‘nice’ car, a ‘nice’ house and seems an all-round ‘nice’ wife. Laura Rowlandson takes on the role of Carol who is determined to discover all she can about her old school chums while they are in her home.

The plays run from April 26-29 in Whitechapel Village Hall at 7.30pm.

For tickets contact Jane Heaton on 01772 654371 or 07974 818419.