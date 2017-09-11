Yorkshire pudding pizza on the menu - and it looks amazing

A BBQ restaurant has created a pizza with a difference - in a YORKSHIRE PUDDING.

Rebels Smokehouse has created the combo after realising the traditional Yorkshire savoury provides a perfect base for the deep-sided Italian pizza-pie style dish.

Owner Sean Singer said they were looking at nostalgic foods for their menu and were looking at the Chicago pizza when they had the tasty brainwave.

Speaking from his restaurant in Beverley, East Yorks., Simon said: "I was working with co-owners Jason Rowe and Lucas Billingham to create a nostalgic menu when we came up with this.

"We were thinking of the Chicago town pizza - because we all ate these as a kid, more often than not in frozen form, when we decided to pair it with the Yorkshire pud.

"Of course, it was the natural progression as we're all from Yorkshire."

The unusual 1500 calorie feast features a sausage base, topped with tomato and lashings of cheese. It all comes in Yorkshire's favourite export.

It is priced at £15.95 and can be eaten on its own or shared by two with sides.

Sean said: "It is so far going down a storm.

"It tastes great. It is so right, but so wrong. It plays tricks on your mind."

The Yorkshire pudding is pre-cooked and then the topping goes into the oven upside-down so the Yorkshire pud remains crisp and tasty.