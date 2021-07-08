Mystery stars drop in on Lancashire antiques centre to film for popular BBC show

The popular BBC travelling show sees pairs of contestants and experts go head-to-head on a hunt for the country’s hidden gems. How safe or risky the contestants decide to play it can mean hit or miss at the nail-biting auction at the end of each show.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, filming was for the celebrity version of the show, raising funds for Children in Need. After more 40 years in the business, GB Antiques owner Allan Blackburn admitted it was still a thrill to see the expert’s vintage Triumph driving into the centre.

So does Allan try and steer the teams towards his favourite picks?

Two of the Antiques Road Trip experts, Irita Marriott and Tim Medhurst. The celebrity version of the show visited Lancaster’s GB Antiques Centre, although the identity of the experts and the stars is being kept under wraps

He said: “With over 100 individual traders in the centre, something fresh always catches your eye every time you walk through the doors. I love having friendly competitive banter with the experts and with a celebrity special, the celebrity choices can end up a bit off the wall!”

It’s a closely-guarded secret who actually came and what the teams bought, as further research and filming of the items takes place before the all-important auction. So, you’ll have to wait until the programme is aired later in the year to find out exactly what happened.