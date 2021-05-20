Audiences to have the time of their lives as blockbuster musical Dirty Dancing returns to the north west

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is set to be one of the first major, large-scale shows to return to the Opera House Blackpool in more than 12 months, since the first lockdown began in March 2020 which saw the enforced closure of venues across the country.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, returns to the Opera House stage for a 25-day run in August, following two blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

It’s the summer of 1963, and 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Kira Malou as Baby in Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage. The blockbuster musical comes to the Opera House Blackpool in August 2021. Picture: ALASTAIR MUIR

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Since its Australian debut in 2004, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage has become a worldwide phenomenon, with productions staged in the USA, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore and throughout Europe, consistently breaking box office records. Recent tours in France, Germany and Australia were all sell out smash hits. The first ever UK tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage launched in 2011 and then returned to the West End in 2013 playing at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, prior to launching a second UK and Ireland tour. A further tour and West End Christmas season followed in 2016/17. It went on to embark on a 2018/19 tour, entertaining audiences up and down the country. That means that in the UK, the original touring production has now played to in excess of 6,000,000 people and Baby has carried over 21,000 watermelons!

Produced by Karl Sydow in association with Lionsgate, Magic Hour Productions and Triple A Entertainment Group, and written by Eleanor Bergstein – script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film – the production features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film, as well as exciting extra scenes.

Kira Malou as Baby and Michael O’Reilly as Johnny in Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage. The blockbuster musical comes to the Opera House Blackpool in August 2021. Picture: ALASTAIR MUIR

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage returns to the Opera House from Tuesday, August 3 2021 – Saturday, August 28 2021, Tickets on-sale now from wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.