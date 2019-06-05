Business as usual for shops in Preston Guild Hall's shopping mall.

Businesses in Preston Guild Hall's ground floor shopping mall have sent out a strong message to customers after the news that administrators have been called in to the entertainment complex.

"It's business as usual," declared dance academy owner Carol May. "We are not closed and we won't be closing."

Joseph Emet, owner of Kwick Stitch, says traders have been told nothing.

News of the entertainment complex upstairs being put into administration came as a surprise to store bosses. The first many found out was when the Post paid them a call.

Longest-serving tenant Joseph Emet, who has run the Kwick Stitch clothing alterations and repairs business in the Guild Hall for nine years, said: "We haven't heard anything at all, although I can't say I'm shocked after last week's news.

"We were told the upstairs auditorium had been closed until someone new comes in to run it. But no-one has said anything about what's happening down here.

"We are assuming we won't be affected by all this and we will just carry on trading."

Evening show host Nigel James says Beat Radio is staying on air.

Bosses at Preston-based station Beat Radio, which has been broadcasting from a unit in the Guild Hall arcade for more than three years, told a similar story.

"Not heard a word," said programme director LJ. "We only knew about upstairs closing last week when we saw it in the LEP.

"But I won't criticise Simon Rigby, he has been very good to us."

And evening show presenter Nigel James added: "Hopefully we are OK and it won't affect our studio. It would be a massive blow for Central Lancs if it did."