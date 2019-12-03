Cheers to the latest 'micro' drink ventures in South Ribble

Two new bars could be set to open in South Ribble to add to the growing number of “micro” venues in the borough.

Councillors look ready to approve a bar called “de Vine” in Hough Lane, Leyland and are also being asked to give the thumbs up to a micropub in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall.

The Jayne Miller card shop in Lostock Hall could soon be a micropub.

The two applications have been lodged with council planners - bringing to 11 the number of requests for new drinking establishments in South Ribble in less than two years.

Planning officers have already recommended that “de Vine” should be approve, subject to a list of conditions covering noise, outdoor use and licensing hours.

The new bar will replace the old Leyland Heritage drop-in centre and will have outdoor seating on a raised area overlooking the town’s main street.

Applicant Ardino Kashiri of the Bury-based Venue Group says the premises will become “a small intimate bar, with focus on a high quality finish and fixtures.”

An application for the bar to open between noon and 1am every day looks set to be granted, although use of the outdoor seating area is likely to be restricted to a 10pm deadline.

In Lostock Hall, applicant Ray McLaughlan has applied for permission to convert the Jayne Miller card shop on Hope Terrace into a micropub. He is asking for opening hours of 2pm to 11pm on Sunday to Thursday and 2pm to 12.30am on Friday and Saturday.

In a letter to the planning committee, Mr McLauglan says no glasses of any kind will be allowed for smokers standing outside the premises and all customers will be urged to “leave quietly and respect neighbours.”

In addition an independent acoustic consultant will assess what noise measures need to be taken.