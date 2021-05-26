Amazon to deliver giant van 'hotel' in Leyland

An image of how the multi-storey van park could look (Image: SMR Architects).

The 50-foot high three-deck structure, which will be a “hotel” for more than 400 of its vans overnight, is to be built 500 metres from the online shopping giant’s distribution warehouse on the Lancashire Business Park in Leyland.

Plans for the parking facility, which will have hundreds of charging points as Amazon moves towards a fully electric fleet, were first submitted almost a year ago.

But a number of residents nearby have complained on the grounds of its size and the effect it will have on their privacy.

Amazon's distribution warehouse 500 metres away from the proposed van park.

One said: “Having just bought our first home near to this site. this would be an absolutely horrific thing to add to the local area.

"The sheer size of the build they are planning just isn’t practical and also would bring even more traffic to the area which is already a very busy place as it is.”

Original plans were for a four-storey decked storage facility catering for 552 vans. But the council has agreed to one which will be three decks with 426 van bays.

A report to the council says the Amazon distribution warehouse nearby is served by delivery drivers who either own or lease their vans.

The company wants to move to its own fleet of vehicles which would be stored overnight when not in use, removing them from the road network out of hours and allowing for vehicle charging “for a future increase in an EV (electric vehicle) fleet.”

“The aim of the operator is to try to power 100 per cent of its operations with renewable energy by 2030.”

The distribution warehouse in nearby Redrose Drive was built in 2015. Drivers currently use the site of the proposed van park behind Lancaster House as an overspill while waiting to load up at the warehouse.

“The proposal demonstrates a positive push for the growth of the business in tandem with the adjacent existing distribution facilities,” says the report.