First images revealed of new service station and Costa drive-through on major road near Preston

The Lea Gate service station, on the A583 near Preston will be redeveloped by Essar UK, with work due to begin later this summer.

Essar – which owns and operates the Stanlow oil refinery at Ellesmere Port and has a network of service stations across the country – has successfully exchanged contracts with Valley House Properties Limited (VHPL) to acquire a long term interest in the redevelopment of the Lea Gate site.

The run-down site, which has been a fuel stop for drivers for decades on the busy A583, is being completely cleared to make way for a state-of-the-art filling station.

An artist’s drawing of the site of the redeveloped Lea Gate service station, on the A583 near Preston. Work on the site will begin in summer 2021, with the station due to open in spring 2022

According to Essar, the site is “perfectly positioned to benefit from the £200m development of the new Preston Western Distributor road, which will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway, scheduled to open in early 2023”.

Construction on the site will begin this summer, with the station due to open by spring 2022. The finished site will comprise a 4,000 sq ft retail shop and parking for 35 cars. There will be a four-island starter gate layout with three separate HGV pumps included, together with a Costa drive-through.

“We are perfectly placed to supply a high-volume site like this and with the Essar branding on the station it will certainly increase the appeal of the location. We are currently looking to partner with a professional operator to manage this venture for us and we expect to make further announcements on this development in due course.”

A plan of the site of the redeveloped Lea Gate service station, on the A583 near Preston. Work on the site will begin in summer 2021, with the station due to open in spring 2022

Byron Barker, Essar business development manager, added: “It has taken almost two years to get to this final stage and we fought off some serious competition to win. We are delighted that VHPL selected Essar and we are excited to move forward with this new project.