New convenience store planned for Fulwood
Fulwood could be about to get a new Spar shop on the site of a former car sales garage.
Plans have gone in to demolish the buildings at Sharoe Green Garage on Watling Street Road and replace them with a two-storey convenience store.
Preston-based James Hall and Company, who supply hundreds of Spar stores in the North of England, want to open the store on the plot next door to the former Fulwood Police Station to serve the needs of locals.
If approved the shop will be open from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.
Planners say the store will provide employment for 15 full-time and 15 part-time staff and will have 15 parking spaces for customers.
It will be a “compact and user-friendly facility” which will be in keeping with surrounding buildings in the Fulwood Conservation Area, unlike the car garage which, they say, had a “negative impact.”