New convenience store planned for Fulwood

Plans have gone in to demolish the buildings at Sharoe Green Garage on Watling Street Road and replace them with a two-storey convenience store.

Preston-based James Hall and Company, who supply hundreds of Spar stores in the North of England, want to open the store on the plot next door to the former Fulwood Police Station to serve the needs of locals.

If approved the shop will be open from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The Sharoe Green Garage site earmarked for the new convenience store.

Planners say the store will provide employment for 15 full-time and 15 part-time staff and will have 15 parking spaces for customers.