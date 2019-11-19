Fresh awards haul for Lancashire master cheesemakers

Fourth generation farmhouse cheesemakers Butlers has added eight additional award wins to its astonishing season, this time from the World Cheese Awards and the Global Cheese Awards.

The Global Cheese Awards were incredibly successful for the brand, with four wins across the range, including a Best Territorial Cheese and a Gold win for its Red Leicester; plus Golds for Lancashire cheese, Trotter Hill, and for their Mrs. Butler’s Creamy Lancashire.

Adding to their impressive haul, the Inglewhite-based farmhouse cheese company added two Gold World Cheese Awards, with Trotter Hill, and Kidderton Ashgoat’s cheese awarded the top prize.

Hand-moulded, small-batch soft cheese Button Mill also took home a Bronze award, as did delicate goat’s brie, Ravens Oak.

This rounds off an outstanding trophy chest of 2019 awards for Butlers.

Matthew Hall, Commercial Director, said: “Enjoying such a strong year of award wins is testament to the hard work, superb craftmanship and dedication to excellency that we see every day at Butlers.

"We’re incredibly proud of all our cheeses, especially Button Mill, which debuted this awards season and won Silver and Bronze awards in its first year. Closing the award season with over 50 wins across each of the 13 varieties of our farmhouse cheeses only further proves that it is possible to create the ultimate award-winning cheese board from the Butlers range.”

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses use traditional farmhouse recipes to make cheese perfect for the modern palate.

Established in 1932, all the milk comes from within a 10 mile radius of the Butlers dairy and is mainly sourced from members of the family who have farmed the Lancashire countryside for over 100 years.

Enjoying non-stop growth for over 85 years, Butlers is a cheese brand to be reckoned with.

Its famous Blacksticks Blue cheese is multi award-winning,