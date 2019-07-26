Here is our verdict on PizzaExpress's new Roman range to cook at home

PizzaExpress is introducing five new Romana style pizzas to its ‘at home’ range, just in time for summer evenings ‘al fresco.’

PizzaExpress is introducing five new Romana style pizzas to its ‘at home’ range, just in time for summer evenings ‘al fresco.’

PizzaExpress Carbonara

The Romana range takes its inspiration from the thinner and larger base, popular in Italy’s foodie capital of Rome and includes some great-tasting new recipes, as well as some ‘all-time’ pizzeria favourites, re-imagined to be enjoyed at home, with just 10 minutes cooking time.

The new flavours are:

The Carbonara, with prosciutto ham, mushroom and mascarpone.

Vegetable & Ricotta, with mixed vegetables and smooth ricotta cheese.

PizzaExpress Vegetable and Ricotta

The Pollo American, with chargrilled chicken, pepperoni and grilled red onion combined with rich mozzarella for a rich pizza oozing with intense flavours.

The Ragu - This pizzeria fave, makes a re-appearance and comes topped with ‘extra tomato-ey’ bolognese, spiced beef, ricotta, red onion and fennel seeds.

The Margherita Speciale – An original Margherita with a twist. Semi dried tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, basil and passata over a super thin Romana base. Also suitable for veggie pizza lovers.

Here was our verdict:

The Ragu

This is a great treat for a Saturday night or when you are feeling lazy. The pizza does exactly what is says on the box, as it took less than 10 minutes in the oven and had that restaurant quality feel.

With the extra thin crust it was packed with flavour from the spicy beef and ricotta cheese topping.

Vegetable & Ricotta

The toppings of roasted pepper, courgette and aubergine with tomato, basil, mozzarella with tomatoes and shaved Gran Milano cheese were very tasty and on a perfect Romana thin base which I prefer to the deep bases

A very good standby that cooks in 10 minutes (I overcooked mine slightly so watch the time) Can also be cooked directly from frozen.

In my opinion this is one of the nicest pizzas available.

Carbonara

For home pizza lovers - yes there are some of us - then it’s no secret that PizzaExpress make the best ones. And the new Romana range are excellent additions to the range with their extra thin bases. The Carbonara had plenty of all of the toppings with slices of tasty prosciutto cotto ham which curls up nicely at the edges, mushrooms and lashings of mascarpone sauce and regato cheese. With their thinner base they are easy to burn so stick to the instructions and keep an eye on them - it is well worth it.

Margherita Speciale

On the packaging, there are instructions on how to cook it the ‘Pizza Express’ way.

It encourages you to add some of your own toppings - if ‘you’re feeling creative’. So that’s exactly what I did and searching through my fridge, I added a few mushrooms and pieces of ham to the pizza along with a dash of olive oil. The pizza was tasty, my toppings complementing the mozzarella cheese balls, the dried tomatoes and basil. If I am being picky, I would have preferred a little less cheese and more tomato sauce as I found it a little dry.

Away from the Romana range some of Pizza Express’s original flavours are still available, included The Diavolo - spiced beef, pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato, green pepper, red onion and roquito - so we tried one of those too.

The cooking instructions are correct and it cooked perfectly, if slightly burnt around the edges which most authentic pizza’s should be.

The generous topping of spiced beef, pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato, green pepper, red onion and roquito was very tasty but wasn’t as spicy as expected.

Overall I would definitely recommend the Romana variety of pizza for those who prefer a lighter way to enjoy their pizza.